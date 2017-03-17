Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 17 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Tributes are flowing for a beautiful young lady who touched the hearts of many during her battle with cancer. Yesterday former Kaitaia College student Te Amohaere Rudolph lost her fight and today she has been farewelled by her peers at Kaitaia College.

A significant landmark in the Bay of Islands, held in high regard by Māori, has been officially recognised by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga as a wāhi tapu. Te Tino a Taiamai is a prominent rock sacred to the hapū of Taiamai of Ngāpuhi. It has now been added to the New Zealand Heritage list. Read more here.

And our extensive coverage of the ASB Polyfest 2017 continues. This year’s Māori Stage is supported and hosted by Kelston Girls’ College, Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi Marae and Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Western Springs College. Read more and watch our coverage here.

