Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 17 July

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

A new papakāinga housing development in Edgecumbe will be used to help whānau who lost their homes in the floods in April, Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell and Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith have announced. Read more here.

And chronically homeless people in Napier will be helped off the street and into warm, safe housing where they will receive wraparound services to help them get their lives back on track, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams has announced.

