Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 17 August

The online team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Leah Te Whata talks to 3 Māori contestants preparing for the Miss Rotorua pageant.

Te Tai Tokerau principals have identified over 1,000 pupils in their schools who need clinical psychological help to recover from often horrific childhood experiences.

Eighteen-year-old Manahou Mackay discussed her journey as a transgender model ahead of New Zealand Fashion Week.

Koroneihana celebrations are underway for King Tuheitia - the week promises performing arts, music, community and pageantry to honour the King.

And the New Zealand Darts Team have announced their youngest ever player to compete in the dart world competition in Japan- Taylor-Marsh Kahaki.

