Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 16 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Aroha Mane and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Cancer sufferer Vicki Letele passed away overnight. She was released from the Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility last November so she could spend her last days with her family.

And a recent survey by Unitec Institute of Technology has renewed calls by the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) for an urgent increase in student support.

The survey found that a third of students seriously considered leaving due to financial and work-study-life pressures. Nearly half of the Māori students drop out before the course is completed. Read more here.

