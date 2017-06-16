Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 16 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora-Kaire Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Dame Nganeko Minhinnick passed away yesterday, this morning she has returned home to her marae, Tahuna, to be with her people of Ngāti Te Ata - Waiōhua in the Waiuku area. Mania Clarke is with the whānau today, she'll have more on Te Kāea later this afternoon.

Noeline Taurua is one step away from Australian netball glory as her side The Sunshine Coast Lightning take on the Giants in the Australian domestic netball final on Saturday night.

Eru Paranihi will be speaking to Tūhourangi defender Erena Mikaere today. Mikaere and former Silver Fern Laura Langman re-unite with Taurua.

All three were part of the 2012 Waikato Bay Of Plenty Magic team that won the now defunct ANZ Championship.