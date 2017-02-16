Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 16 February

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

450 properties have officially been evacuated as a result of the Port Hills Fire and emergency response agencies are meeting this morning to discuss the status of the fire.

Police are also stressing that members of the public keep away from the Port Hills and say “rubber-neckers” are causing problems for emergency services in the area. Read more here.

