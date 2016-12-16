Rereātea- Midday News Bytes 16 December

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Wikitoria Day and Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne take you through the top stories of the day.

The People’s Project in Hamilton has advised, assisted and housed over 800 individuals and families. Among the housed are 78 of the 80 rough sleepers or chronically homeless people identified in the central city in 2014. Read more here.

In Northland, support for a petition calling to put a stop to window washers on Whangarei roads is gaining support. It's a situation that peaks over the summer months when youth are looking to make a living over the Christmas period. Our reporter Dean Nathan will have more on the issue this evening.

And Dan Coles (Ngāti Porou) received a prestigious award at the annual ASB Rugby Awards in Auckland last night. Coles captained the Hurricanes following their Super Rugby title in August. He's also the world's best hooker. Tamati Tiananga has the full report this evening.

