Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 16 August

Canterbury Police have appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of Rapper Scribe, who is wanted for outstanding warrants over drugs and failure to appear in court charges among others.

Former Education Minister Hekia Parata, bid a final farewell to Parliament in her valedictorian speech last night.

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy has taken the call for an inquiry into the physical and sexual abuse of children in state care to the United Nations.

And Pop sensation Pia Mia touched down in Wellington yesterday afternoon and was welcomed with an official pōhiri.

