Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 15 September

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Māngere Bridge School is attempting to share and embrace the Māori language with all their students and staff this Māori Language Week.

Māori designer Pania Greenaway is ready to take on the London runway during the London Pacific Fashion Week.

And the year's most popular Māori children's names have been released.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.