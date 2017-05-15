Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 15 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Three sets of Māori ancestral remains will be returned to Aotearoa this month from Sweden. The repatriation will be conducted by the Karolinska Institutet and Te Papa Tongarewa, with support of the Swedish Government. Read more here.

A kohanga reo is opening in Australia. Te Kōhanga Ēkara is based in Eagleby, Brisbane. It runs a Bi-lingual program for Tamariki and incorporates kaupapa Māori method and practices into the Australian EYLF system.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5 pm and Māori Television at 6:30 pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.