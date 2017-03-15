Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 15 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Aroha Mane and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The 42nd ASB Polyfest kicked off this morning at Manukau Sports Bowl at 7 am.

James Cook High School played a significance role in this morning’s powhiri, honouring the memory of their former teacher, the late George Pomana.

The third and final reading of the Whanganui River Settlement Bill is currently underway. The bill legally recognises the Whanganui River as a living and indivisible entity with its own rights.

