Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 15 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora-Kaire Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

A campaign urging New Zealanders to give nothing to racism and refuse to spread intolerance has been launched by some of the country's most well-known people including Taika Waititi.

And the naming of the Māori All Black team is due to take place at 12,30pm today - we bring you the latest on those likely to make the cut.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.