Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 15 February

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Wildfires are threatening homes around Governors Bay in Christchurch. Residents have been evacuated overnight as firefighters have attempted to stop the fires from causing damage to property. We bring you more this evening.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the abduction and attack on a woman in Eden Terrace, Auckland on Monday afternoon. Read more here.

And at 35 years of age, Hohua Mohi is set to judge the haka for the first time at Te Matatini after more than twenty years performing, most recently for Te Arawa juggernauts Ngāti Rangiwewehi and Ngāti Tarāwhai. See a special feature on Mohi here.

Tune in to Māori Television at 5:30 for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.