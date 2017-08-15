Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 15 August

The online team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today on Rereātea the team profiles Guam pop star Pia Mia and her upcoming, one-off concert at the Stampede Bar in Papakura on Thursday. We look at the release of a motivational online video series for Māori youth which promotes and highlights Māori making their mark in the business world.

Facebook New Zealand also provided the Rereātea team with interesting social media statistics highlighting the most popular MP's on Facebook at the moment.

For more on these stories follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at Māori Television.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.