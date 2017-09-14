Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 14 September

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

According to Mana Tāne Ora o Aotearoa, Mana Men's Health Coalition, the early death rate for Māori males is approximately twice that of non-Māori males. Today, they were in Whangārei to help inspire Māori males in the area to take better care of themselves.

Mike King is one of the Māori nominees for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year Award.

The landscape and crater of Whakaari also known as White Island will now be visible across the globe on Google Street View.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.