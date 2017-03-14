Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 14 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The kapa haka world mourns the loss of Mathew Robert Abraham otherwise known as Sonny, a former teacher at the Queen Victoria Māori Girls College, and was instrumental in establishing the schools kapa haka group along with St Stephens High School.

He was also a bit of a genesis when it came to the poi, back in 1981 when Te Matatini was known as the Polynesian Arts festival, his poi performed by the Māori Anglican club took out the supreme award.

This morning our reporter Talisa Kupenga attended a media briefing with Auckland Council, Watercare and the Civil Defence to hear details of the cleanup after this weeks flooding.

