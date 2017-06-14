Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 14 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora-Kaire Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

New University of Auckland research has found that women who go to sleep on their back in the last three months of pregnancy are almost four times more likely to experience a stillbirth.

The research confirms the findings from an earlier study, which was the first study internationally to identify maternal sleep position in late pregnancy as a risk factor for stillbirth. Read more here.

And waste minimisation project Para Kore will receive close to $800,000 to help expand and support the initiative, Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson has announced. Read more here.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.