Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 14 July

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Aroha Mane and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Over 500 kgs of oysters have been stolen in Whangaroa, Northland. The victim of the theft claims to have a lead on the thieves after posting a reward for information leading to their capture.

And the NZ Transport Agency is asking people to continue to avoid all non-essential travel across the central North Island.

Currently the only north to south routes that are open between Auckland and Wellington are located on both edges of the island - along State Highway 3 on the west coast and State Highway 35 around the East Cape. Read more here.

