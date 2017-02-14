Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 14 February

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence called a state of emergency yesterday in the Hastings district where several large fires are burning across at least 320 hectares of land, threatening homes and causing power outages.

Today is Valentines Day, a day for romantics to display their affection, often with extravagant flower purchases. Florists around the country are accordingly selling out of roses. We have more this evening.

And White Sox captain Katrina Nukunuku is expecting tough competition from rivals at the National Fastpitch Championships in Lower Hutt starting on Thursday. Nukunuku is one of many White Sox players who have just returned from Sydney to return to their provinces. Eru Paranihi has more this evening.

