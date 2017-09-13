Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 13 September

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Despite the backing of the Kīngitanga, Māori Television's exclusive polling shows Rahui Papa lagging behind Labour's Nanaia Mahuta in the race for the Hauraki-Waikato seat.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has made a pledge to put more effort into learning te reo Māori.

And for the first time, over one hundred thousand World War Two Army records are being made available through the Online Cenotaph.

