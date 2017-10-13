Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 13 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Former politician Sandra Lee-Vercoe believes Winston Peters will lean towards a coalition with National.

Nine people arrested during a protest at a National Security Forum in Wellington have appeared in the Wellington District Court.

The Waka Ama Long Distance champs have kicked off in Napier with more than 1000 paddlers expected to take part.

