Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 13 October

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Former politician Sandra Lee-Vercoe believes Winston Peters will lean towards a coalition with National.

Nine people arrested during a protest at a National Security Forum in Wellington have appeared in the Wellington District Court.

The Waka Ama Long Distance champs have kicked off in Napier with more than 1000 paddlers expected to take part.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

