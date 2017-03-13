Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 13 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

A clean up and inspections of property and damage continue in West Auckland today after a deluge yesterday afternoon caused significant flooding.

The West Auckland suburb of New Lynn was severely affected after a sinkhole appeared and the main arterial route of the township flooded. Read more here.

AA Insurance says that claims spiked over the weekend as a result of flooding in Auckland.

Customers Relations Manager, AA Insurance, Amelia Macandrew says, “We handled almost 160 flood-related claims over the weekend, mainly from customers living in low-lying areas, with the most common types of damage being flooded houses, including much of their contents, as well as flooded car claims. Read more here.

After delivering an estimated 1500 babies in her career to date Crete Cherrington will be appointed to the role of Kuia for the NZ College of Midwifery at a ceremony on her home marae at Otiria today.

