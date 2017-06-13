Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 13 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora-Kaire Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The Government plans to take steps to dramatically reduce Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy, Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has announced.

Coleman says, The Government believes in supporting women and families to have healthy babies who grow up to be healthy kids." Read more here.

And a thesis that examines the hidden factors behind te reo Māori speakers’ language choices has become the first Victoria PhD written entirely in te reo Māori. Read more here.

