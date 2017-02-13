Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 13 February

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

A 27-year-old woman will appear in the Hamilton District Court today over a racist attack in Huntly which was filmed and circulated on social media. The woman faces a number of charges including assault, assault with a weapon, and offensive language. Read more here.

The trial of 19-year-old Tamehana Huata has begun today for the death of 2-year-old Matiu Wereta. Wereta died in Hastings Hospital after allegedly being assaulted at an address in Columbus Circle in Flaxmere Hastings on October 2015, where he received a serious head injury. Read more here.

And former Matatini judge Angela Karini has been a composer, a vocal instructor and is a judge of waiata tira across all levels of performing arts from primary school to national level. Read more about her approach to waiata tira here.

