Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 12 September

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The te reo Māori version of Moana is set to be available on Air NZ in time for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

Political candidates and MPs have met with families affected by suicide where they were confronted with the 606 empty pairs of shoes representing the devastating stories of lost loved ones and those who were left behind.

And candidates from Hauraki Waikato and Waiariki will go head to head on Election Aotearoa's debate tonight on Māori Television.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.