Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 12 October

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Winston Peters and his caucus are expected to make a decision today on who his party will work with in a coaliton government.

Commemorations marking the centenary of the battle of Passchendaele and New Zealand's involvement are set to take place today.

And the company applying to take almost 7 million litres of water a day from Putaruru's Blue Spring to send offshore has withdrawn its application.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

