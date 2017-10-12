Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 12 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Winston Peters and his caucus are expected to make a decision today on who his party will work with in a coaliton government.

Commemorations marking the centenary of the battle of Passchendaele and New Zealand's involvement are set to take place today.

And the company applying to take almost 7 million litres of water a day from Putaruru's Blue Spring to send offshore has withdrawn its application.

