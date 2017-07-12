Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 12 July

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

An investment of $50 million to help the most at-risk young people in regional New Zealand into jobs has been announced by Prime Minister Bill English. Read more here.

And the Government has signed contracts to open two new partnership schools (kura hourua) based in Rotorua and Taupo in 2018. Read more here.

