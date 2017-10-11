Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 11 October

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Recent research shows New Zealand has some of the worst rates of homelessness in the developed world.

A group of young Māori leaders are calling on the Government to do more on suicide prevention.

New Zealand children are exposed to alcohol marketing nearly every visit to the supermarket, according to new research. 

