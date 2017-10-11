Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 11 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Recent research shows New Zealand has some of the worst rates of homelessness in the developed world.

A group of young Māori leaders are calling on the Government to do more on suicide prevention.

New Zealand children are exposed to alcohol marketing nearly every visit to the supermarket, according to new research.

For these stories and more follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.