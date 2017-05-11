Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 11 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Aroha Mane and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

NZ Police have accepted the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report into the handling of three 111 calls.

A woman from Omapere, Northland called Police in October 2015 with concerns for the safety of her and her family.

She was concerned because her son, who had mental health issues, was behaving erratically and had pushed her.

Unfortunately, the woman was later stabbed in the back by her son. The woman subsequently recovered from her wounds.

New research suggests that participating in kapa haka and speaking te reo Māori may help older Māori avoid dementia.

Tune into Māori Television at 5:30 for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.