Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 11 July

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The production of the Māori language version of the Walt Disney animated feature film Moana is well underway, and it's producers are excited about its development. Read more here.

Te Puea Memorial Marae will once again open its doors to families in need this winter. Social Housing Minister Amy Adams says the government will provide $125,000 for five modular cabins on site and will include support services and rental subsidies for the five places. Read more here.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.