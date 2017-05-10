Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 10 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Māori movie star Cliff Curtis of Te Arawa has joined the cast for all four Avatar sequels in a new lead role. Curtis will exclusively to our reporter Taroi Black this evening.

And a new make-up tutorial in te reo Māori has attracted over 100,000 views online. Māori make-up artist Miria Flavell (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Taranaki) says the response to her video has been overwhelming, drawing in fans from as far away as America and Europe. Read more here.

