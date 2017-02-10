Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 10 February

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Hundreds of pilot whales have died after a mass stranding of more than 400 whales at Farewell Spit near Golden Bay. Many volunteers have been trying to rescue the remaining whales in what's been described as the third largest stranding on record.

And Lisa Carrington has claimed New Zealand's highest sports honours for 2016 at the 54th Halberg Awards ceremony at Vector Arena in Auckland tonight. The canoeist, who won two medals at the Rio Olympics, was named the High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year before being presented the supreme Halberg Award by Rob Waddell and the Prime Minister Bill English.

Tune in to Māori Television at 5:30 for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.