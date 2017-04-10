Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 10 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The Whakatāne District Council says residents from 46 properties in Edgecumbe will reoccupy their houses this morning. Properties include those in the south-eastern parts of Edgecumbe including Hydro Road, Nikau Place, Miro Place and Konihi Place. Read more here.

The 49th anniversary of the Wahine Disaster is being marked today with the hourly toll of the bell at the Wellington Musem for four hours, beginning at 10am.

The sound of toutouwai/North Island robin will once again be heard on Taranaki Mounga after 36 birds were today released on the Mounga after a 110-year absence. The manu were brought from Pureora Forest Park and are the first species to be returned by environmental project Taranaki Mounga, launched in 2016. Read more here.

