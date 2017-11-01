Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 1 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Justice Minister Andrew Little says repealing the 'Three Strikes' law is a step towards helping reduce the disproportionate number of Māori in prison.

Eight people have been confirmed killed and several injured in a vehicle attack in New York which has been described as an 'act of terror' by the city's mayor.

And Tongan Rugby League fans are out in force ahead of their teams clash against Samoa in Hamilton this Saturday as part of of the Rugby League World Cup.

For these stories and more follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.