Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 1 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

One of New Zealand's leading asthma experts says urgent action is needed to reduce the impact of asthma on Māori and Pacific Island communities.

A recent report showed the incidence of asthma among Maori and Pacific peoples is among the highest in the country with more than one in five (21%) Maori and one in six (17%) Pacific Island children requiring medication for the condition. Read more here.

And Edgecumbe Primary School principal Kahu Walker is confident in the services set up to help students' affected by the recent flood. In April, close to 2000 residents in the town were evacuated from their homes as water broke through a breach in the Rangitaiki River stop-bank. Read more here.

