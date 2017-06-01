Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 1 June 2017

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Every year more than 3,000 NZ men die of preventable illnesses. Pākehā men also live seven years longer than Māori men on average. Men's health month kicks off today and organisers of the initiative are encouraging more men to get health checks in a effort to change those statistics.

And the Manukau Institute of Technology Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Rahui Vaka aka Brother Love at the upcoming Vodafone Pacific Music Awards on 1 June.

There will also be live performances from Aaradhna, Kings, Kylie Auldist, SWIDT, Tommy Nee, La Coco, and Three Houses Down.

