Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 02 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

A magnitude 5.2 quake has struck Canterbury this morning, centered 20km south-west of Cheviot.

The earthquake, classified as "severe" by Geonet hit just after 8am at a depth of 12kms. Read more here.

And the pōhiri for the new CEO of Te Mātāwai is being held at the National Kōhanga Reo Trust buildings in Wellington today.

Tune in to Māori Television at 5:30 for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.