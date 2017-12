Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The Australian government has voted to legalise same-sex marriage.

And around 30,000 Auckland commuters are expected to be affected today as rail workers go on strike.

