Rereātea - Midday News 7 December

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The Auckland City Mission needs to raise $1.3mil this Christmas to provide food parcels and medical care to people in need.

Te Tai Tokerau's Ezekiel Raui is one of the winners of the Queen's Young Leaders Awards.

And Water New Zealand is urging the government to implement the recommendations of the Havelock North Drinking Water Inquiry.

For these stories and more follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.