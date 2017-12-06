Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News 6 December

By Jessica Tyson, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The voices of people living in some of New Zealand's lowest income communities are being heard today in parliament.

And sick children in the Bay of Plenty have been given a boost of nearly $100,000 thanks to the Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal.

For these stories and more follow us on FacebookTwitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community