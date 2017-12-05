Rereātea - Midday News 5 December

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The Auckland Council is meeting today to decide what to do to stop the spread of kauri dieback disease in the Waitākere Ranges.

Residents in Napier are still being urged to conserve water after a water ban was put in place yesterday.

Taika Waititi's latest film Thor Ragnarok has made it to number one at the New Zealand box office for films released in 2017.

For these stories and more follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.