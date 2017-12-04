Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News 4 December

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Iwi representatives and organisations will meet at Victoria University this week to sign agreements aimed at boosting opportunities for Māori students.

Environmental organisation Forest and Bird is appealing a West Coast Regional Council and Buller District Council decision to grant resource consent to the proposed Te Kuha coal mine.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

