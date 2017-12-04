Rereātea - Midday News 4 December

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Iwi representatives and organisations will meet at Victoria University this week to sign agreements aimed at boosting opportunities for Māori students.

Environmental organisation Forest and Bird is appealing a West Coast Regional Council and Buller District Council decision to grant resource consent to the proposed Te Kuha coal mine.

For these stories and more follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.