Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News 30 October

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The idea of a satellite city in South Auckland near Paerata has been flagged by Housing Minister Phil Twyford. 

Justice Minister Andrew Little says a manned re-entry of Pike River mine is likely to happen early next year.

And the first indigenous youth delegation from Aotearoa Te Ara Whatu leaves for Germany today to attend the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference.

For these stories and more follow us on FacebookTwitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community