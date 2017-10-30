Rereātea - Midday News 30 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The idea of a satellite city in South Auckland near Paerata has been flagged by Housing Minister Phil Twyford.

Justice Minister Andrew Little says a manned re-entry of Pike River mine is likely to happen early next year.

And the first indigenous youth delegation from Aotearoa Te Ara Whatu leaves for Germany today to attend the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference.

