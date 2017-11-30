Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News 30 November

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

A Whangarei unlicenced offenders programme is aiming to upskill inmates with driving lessons.

Games of Thrones star Jason Momoa has been gifted a korowai by Iron Sand Designs creator Talia Adam. 

And Maritime NZ and regional councils are taking action against boaties who break lifejacket and speed rules.

