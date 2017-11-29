Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News 29 November

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

A new study has found a recently funded asthma medicine is more than twice as effective than usual medication taken by Māori suffering with asthma.

Forestry Minister Shane Jones says the government would welcome overseas investment that brings genuine benefits to New Zealand's economy and environment.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

