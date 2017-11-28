Rereātea - Midday News 28 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Dr. Lance O’Sullivan is calling on the country to do away with pokie machines.

People visiting Auckland's Aotea Square today can get a glimpse of what it's like living in a solitary confinement prison cell.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is taking a stand against racism in New Zealand by endorsing the 'Give Nothing to Racism' campaign by the Human Rights Commission.

