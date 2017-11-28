Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News 28 November

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Dr. Lance O’Sullivan is calling on the country to do away with pokie machines.

People visiting Auckland's Aotea Square today can get a glimpse of what it's like living in a solitary confinement prison cell.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is taking a stand against racism in New Zealand by endorsing the 'Give Nothing to Racism' campaign by the Human Rights Commission.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

