Rereātea - Midday News 24 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Latest smoking statistics show a worrying lack of progress toward Smokefree 2025- especially for Māori.

And educators are calling for urgent cross-party talks to finally get rid of child poverty among Kiwi kids.

For these stories and more follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.