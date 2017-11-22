Rereātea - Midday News 22 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to the non-fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Wellington on Saturday evening.

The New Zealand Union of Students' Associations (NZUSA) has welcomed the Government's announcement today that they will deliver on their promise to introduce a $50 a week boost to student allowances and loan living cost entitlements.

New research shows that beloved house pets are the silent victims when it comes to family violence in Aotearoa.

