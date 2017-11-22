Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News 22 November

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to the non-fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Wellington on Saturday evening.

The New Zealand Union of Students' Associations (NZUSA) has welcomed the Government's announcement today that they will deliver on their promise to introduce a $50 a week boost to student allowances and loan living cost entitlements.

New research shows that beloved house pets are the silent victims when it comes to family violence in Aotearoa.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

