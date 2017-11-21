Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News 21 November

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little today announced the establishment of a new stand-alone government department, the Pike River Recovery Agency, Te Kahui Whakamana Rua Tekau ma Iwa.

Two Gisborne men have been fined more than 10,000 dollars between them for a range of crayfish offences. 

And Disney's Moana has won an American Music Award overnight.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

