Rereātea - Midday News 20 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Thirty Auckland children with a parent in prison will get mentor support following this year's Pillars charity auction.

The defence counsel has begun its opening addresses today in the Hurimoana Dennis kidnapping case at the Auckland High Court.

Cellphone users are to be wary this Sunday during a nationwide test of the new Emergency Mobile Alert.

